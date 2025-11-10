Your browser is out-of-date!

Bose Pro DesignMax Luna Pendant Loudspeaker Launches

Bose Professional has launched its new DesignMax Luna DML88P pendant loudspeaker system.

By Mix Staff

Bose Pro DesignMax Luna Pendant Loudspeaker.

Boston, MA (November 10, 2025)—Bose Professional has launched its new DesignMax Luna DML88P pendant loudspeaker system, intended to fill open-ceiling environments such as retail stores, restaurants, breweries, fitness studios and other spaces with high-fidelity audio.

The Luna is built around the company’s proprietary Ring Array configuration, which combines eight 2-inch mid-high drivers and an integrated 8-inch woofer in a manner to fill a coverage area without hot spots or dead zones. The design reportedly offers clarity and balance down to 40 Hz while providing a maximum SPL of 111 dB and 140° coverage—stats suggesting it would take fewer speakers to cover large areas.

Luna supports both single- and two-point suspension, with a streamlined profile and concealed wiring that provides a clean look from every angle.

“DesignMax Luna represents a bold leap forward in pendant loudspeaker technology,” said John Maier, CEO of Bose Professional. “We’ve reimagined what’s possible in architectural audio, delivering a product that meets the highest standards of sonic performance and visual elegance. Luna is a testament to our commitment to technical leadership and addressing our customers’ evolving needs.”

Shawn Watts, vice president of Product at Bose Professional, added, “Designed to replace the traditional pendant-and-subwoofer setup, Luna is easy to spec, easy to hang, and made to blend in visually, letting the sound take center stage.”

