Bose Pro DesignMax Luna Pendant Loudspeaker Launches

Boston, MA (November 10, 2025)—Bose Professional has launched its new DesignMax Luna DML88P pendant loudspeaker system, intended to fill open-ceiling environments such as retail stores, restaurants, breweries, fitness studios and other spaces with high-fidelity audio.

The Luna is built around the company’s proprietary Ring Array configuration, which combines eight 2-inch mid-high drivers and an integrated 8-inch woofer in a manner to fill a coverage area without hot spots or dead zones. The design reportedly offers clarity and balance down to 40 Hz while providing a maximum SPL of 111 dB and 140° coverage—stats suggesting it would take fewer speakers to cover large areas.

Luna supports both single- and two-point suspension, with a streamlined profile and concealed wiring that provides a clean look from every angle.

“DesignMax Luna represents a bold leap forward in pendant loudspeaker technology,” said John Maier, CEO of Bose Professional. “We’ve reimagined what’s possible in architectural audio, delivering a product that meets the highest standards of sonic performance and visual elegance. Luna is a testament to our commitment to technical leadership and addressing our customers’ evolving needs.”

Shawn Watts, vice president of Product at Bose Professional, added, “Designed to replace the traditional pendant-and-subwoofer setup, Luna is easy to spec, easy to hang, and made to blend in visually, letting the sound take center stage.”