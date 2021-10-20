PreSonus R-Series V2 Monitors Debut

Baton Rouge, LA (October 20, 2021)—PreSonus has launched its second-generation R65 V2 and R80 V2 active AMT studio monitors, replacing the original R-series monitors, which have been discontinued.

The new monitor speakers feature more control than the original R-series according to PreSonus, incorporating the analog Acoustic Tuning controls—Low Cutoff, Mid Frequency, and High Frequency—from its Eris line. A three-position Acoustic Space switch allows users to compensate for speaker placement against a wall or in a corner. Also on-board is an upgraded 140 W (75W LF + 65W HF) Class A/B power amplifier.

The new R65 V2 and R80 V2 monitors feature a custom-designed, 6.8-square-inch Air Motion Transformer (AMT) tweeter with a thin (< 0.01 mm) folded Kapton membrane intended to aid accurate transient reproduction. According to the company, the AMT tweeter also enables R-series V2 monitors to handle 8 to 13 times the projection area of more traditional tweeter designs, while the monitor’s housing design constrains the projection area to the horizontal axis.

The R80 V2 features an eight-inch, custom-woven, composite woofer, while the R65 V2 has a 6.5-inch woofer of the same design. The R80 V2’s overall frequency response is rated at 40 Hz to 22 kHz, while the R65 V2 delivers 45 Hz to 22 kHz.

Balanced XLR and ¼-inch TRS and unbalanced RCA input connections are in back, and safety features include RF shielding, current-output limiting, over-temperature protection and subsonic protection.

PreSonus R65 V2 and R80 V2 studio monitors are available at $329.95 and $429.95, respectively.