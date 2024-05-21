Techivation’s Free T-Saturator Plug-In Debuts

United Kingdom (May 21, 2024)—Techivation has launched a new free smart level-independent saturation plug-in, the T-Saturator, intended to help provide control over tone and character.

T-Saturator boasts a number of features, including a spectral clipper that preserves tonal balance for a consistent saturation sound. It also offers tube saturation, tape saturation, and a sweet-sounding ‘Fold’ saturation, all accompanied by several controls that include frequency range adjustments, mid-side control, and smash to control how transients are affected, among others.

The user interface has been designed to be as straightforward and user-friendly as possible in an effort to better streamline user workﬂows.

Features include Saturation, Smash, Crunch, Saturation Modes, Frequency Range, Oversampling (Up to 8X), Make Up Gain and Auto Gain; Left-Right/Mid-Side balance, and plenty more.

The Techivation T-Saturator can be downloaded at techivation.com in VST, VST3, AU, and AAX formats for any compatible DAWs that also support sidechain processing; it is available for both Windows and macOS. Techivation plug-ins also support the Apple M chip natively.