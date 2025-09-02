Hicon Launches Alp-Line XLR Series

Straubenhardt, Germany (September 2, 2025)—Sommer Cable’s Hicon brand has introduced its new ‘Alp-Line’ series of professional 3-pin XLR connectors, intended for use for audio, lighting and event projects.

The XLR connectors sport gold-plated contacts are kept safe in a high-quality metal housing with a black silk matte finish designed to be durable. The special clamping chuck design of the connectors requires a decent pull-out force and at the same time facilitates installation.

At the end of the connector, a flexible plastic cap with integrated kink protection is used to prevent the cable from being subjected to bending stress. Due to the connector’s rib structure, the cap can be fitted quickly without any additional tools.

For easy identification in complex cabling systems, the connectors are equipped with orange-colored rings as standard; a black replacement ring for alternative markings is included as well. Additionally, the connectors are delivered in environmentally friendly packaging that is free of plastic.

The connectors are suitable for cables with a diameter of 3.0 to 8.0 mm. Sommer Cable has developed a matching flexible DMX cable SC-Binary 225 (art. no. 510-0051), which, along with the new connectors, are the components of the ready-to-use DMX-AES/EBU Alpine cable of the company’s new ‘BERG’ series (3-pin).