Wharfedale Pro Isoline-AX Column PA Unveiled

United Kingdom (April 19, 2023)—Wharfedale Pro has launched its latest live sound solution: the Isoline-AX series of two active column PA systems in a portable format, intended for use in smaller events such as celebrations, conferences, and fashion shows.

The Isoline-AX510 and Isoline-AX912 models offer differing subwoofer sizes and array configurations, and both models are an upgrade to Wharfedale Pro’s earlier Isoline products. The Isoline-AX912 sports a 12” subwoofer and nine 3” wide-range drivers as well as a pair of 1” HF compression drivers. Meanwhile the Isoline-AX510 has a 10” subwoofer, five 3” drivers and a single HF compression driver.

Employing technology developed for the company’s larger line arrays and installed solutions, both models feature an interlinking subwoofer and standing column and a mini EVO-Fold waveguide, an evolved version of the technology found inside Wharfedale Pro’s WLA-1 Line Array system, which launched at ISE earlier this year. The column itself can be rotated by +/- 15%, granting users greater control over sound coverage.

The systems sport line, microphone, USB and Bluetooth inputs, reducing the need for an external mixer. Pairs of Isoline-AX arrays can be paired wirelessly using TWS technology, enabling scalability and greater sound coverage. Isoline-AX has been designed and engineered in the UK.