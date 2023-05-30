K-array Readies Software Suite for InfoComm 2023

K-array will launch new pro-audio software offerings to augment and control a variety of its products.

Firenze, Italy (May 30, 2023)—K-array will launch new pro-audio software offerings to augment and control a variety of products from its brands, including K-array, KGEAR and KSCAPE, at InfoComm 2023 in June.

Of particular note is K-Framework, an offline application designed for 3D simulation and amplifier configuration that enables advanced users to simulate room coverage and then configure the amplifiers associated with the requisite loudspeakers.

K-array also will bow the K-Connect mobile app, available for iOS and Android devices, which aims to streamline the access procedure by allowing users to connect to any K-array amplifier hotspot with a scan of the QR code. The app offers browsing and modification of settings with a simplified user interface.

On-site, advanced users can use the new K-array web app, offering general configuration of systems. For technical assistance during commissioning and for ongoing monitoring, K-array will be introducing K-Monitor, providing discovery tools.

The software solutions’ launch is part of a company initiative to offer a fully connected suite of services for design, configuration, control and monitoring. The K-array USA team will be on hand to explain more about new software offerings and professional audio solutions at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando Florida at booth #4981.