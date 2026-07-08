DMC Production Launches Software-Defined OB Trucks

Munich, Germany (July 8, 2026)—DMC Production, which has offices across Europe, has rolled out two identical, scalable, software-defined remote production vehicles incorporating Calrec and Grass Valley technologies.

Working in collaboration with Calrec and Grass Valley, DMC Production has unveiled AR 1 and AR 2, representing an outside broadcast framework that the company describes as “reverse remote production.” The units were designed and delivered by systems integrator Broadcast Solutions.

Calrec’s ImPulseV Virtualized Audio Mixing Engine plays a key role in the vehicles’ software-based architecture, replacing the traditional hardware-heavy OB model. The guiding principle is simple: all production-critical processing happens at the venue—video switching, replay, signal processing, multiviewers, recording and audio mixing—all running within a pure cloud-native Grass Valley AMPP environment with remote operation from any of DMC Production’s broadcast centers.

By keeping the raw production feeds at the venue rather than backhauling them to a central facility, the remote vehicle becomes the local production edge. The major benefit is bandwidth efficiency; a large multi-camera production can be handled over a lightweight 100 Mbit/s internet connection. In these environments, audio can be challenging, but DMC Production has worked with Calrec to develop an audio network that not only connects everything but delivers low latency control with a familiar interface.

Jens Envall, DMC Production’s Chief Innovation Officer, says this is the first step in a larger deployment model for DMC Production. “The aim is not just to build one or two vehicles, but to establish a repeatable and scalable production concept where software, IP connectivity and professional broadcast control surfaces work together in a practical live production environment.”

In the first phase of the integration, DMC Production is using Calrec’s ImPulse1 processing core until the fully integrated ImPulseV AMPP platform comes online, but Envall is already planning for more native control integration within the AMPP environment.

DMC Production has also installed a 48-fader Calrec Argo M console at its remote production facility in Munich, Germany. The ecosystem is connected and managed using Calrec’s remote production capability, True Control 2.0, enabling integration between the Argo M control surface and the OB units.