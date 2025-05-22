K-array USA to Release Dragon at InfoComm

K-array will launch its latest lineup of offerings at InfoComm, including the new generation of its Dragon Series.

Orlando, FL (May 22, 2025)—K-array will launch its latest lineup of offerings at InfoComm, June 11th-13th 2025, and primary among them will be the new generation of its Dragon Series, featuring KX12 I and KXT18P loudspeakers.

The KX12 I and KXT18P loudspeakers add tri-axial technology and precision-engineered construction to the line, according to K-array. Designed to deliver high SPL levels, the Dragon Series is intended for nightclubs, sports venues and DJ monitoring setups.

InfoComm 2025 will also mark the international debut of the Dolomite KDR202P, a full-range tower loudspeaker with built-in 10-inch subwoofers and a dozen 2-inch drivers. Dolomite uses the Pure Array Technology in a sleek and compact form factor.

Looking at speakers on a trade show floor is one thing, but hearing them is another and with that in mind, K-array will be at Booth #6352, but visitors will also be able to hear all the brand’s new additions, including Mugello, inside Audio Demo Room W223AB.

Meanwhile back at the booth, the company will be spotlighting its growing software ecosystem with a dedicated interactive Software Bar where visitors can receive hands-on tutorials of the latest control and configuration tools.