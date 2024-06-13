Labuskes: InfoComm Is On Track … and Growing

What happens in Vegas…impacts the entire Pro AV industry, as InfoComm 2024 takes over the Las Vegas Convention Center this week. During an interview prior to the show, David Labuskes, CEO of AVIXA, the association that produces InfoComm, shared his feelings about the overall health of the industry, AVIXA’s expanding international presence, and expectations for this year’s event.

Question: What are your attendance expectations in 2024?

David Labuskes: We’re not able to track verified attendance yet for obvious reasons, but we are able to see some other numbers like registrations to-date and hotel room bookings. All of those certainly lead us to expect a great showing. We’d expect that we are definitely back into the realm of the InfoComms that were held before the pandemic. We’re excited about the continued diversity in attendance as well, with a continued showing from countries around the world, channel participants, and end users alike—and a continuing emphasis of diverse and creative minds.

Q: Why is AVIXA expanding its international footprint with InfoComm América Latina in 2025?

DL: Latin America is an amazing hot spot for AV innovation, and the community in that region includes some of those most passionate practitioners of our profession anywhere in the world. Our drive to return InfoComm to that region is perfectly aligned with our motivators on every other continent of the world—to act as a catalyst for market growth and to serve as the hub for the AV profession. That community has waited for a long time to have a place to come together and grow, learn, and conduct business. And I couldn’t be more excited to deliver that place in the form of InfoComm América Latina.

Q: Is Pro AV past the supply-chain issues of recent years, and is it a healthy industry as a whole?

DL: While lingering shocks from pandemic-induced supply-chain issues remain, Pro AV has largely recovered. As a result, growth can once again be more equally felt across the market. Macro-economic issues like inflation and interest rates represent headwinds this year, but growth is still expected. Experiential applications for AV technology are at the forefront of this growth, as The Sphere [the new immersive Las Vegas venue] exemplifies.

Q: AI is arguably the biggest buzzword in Pro AV these days, but what will be some of the other hot topics on the trade show floor?

DL: We all do love our buzzwords, don’t we! I’m looking forward to hearing and seeing more innovation in areas like AV and network transport integration and the continued advancements and integration of collaboration within our workflows and customer projects. I think we’re going to see a lot of exciting solutions wrapped around content production and streaming. Two great places to hear discussions about all the hot topics are Xchange LIVE and AVIXA TV.

Q: What makes AVIXA TV an important component of InfoComm 2024?

DL: AVIXA TV has undergone significant evolution in recent years, and 2024 is no exception. We’re transitioning from an initiative aimed at extending the reach of in-person events globally to a platform showcasing cutting-edge content production and streaming technologies, notably virtual production. Partnering with Ross Video, AVIXA TV will showcase accessible solutions at the intersection of Pro AV and broadcast, with an innovative booth design set to bring a classroom, courtroom, and even iconic Las Vegas locations to life right on the show floor. Live streams during InfoComm will be broadcast across major social media platforms including YouTube and LinkedIn, with scheduled episodes airing throughout the event.