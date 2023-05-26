Alcons Audio QB363 Arrayble Bass System Launched

Zwaag, The Netherlands (May 26, 2023)—Alcons Audio’s new QB363 mkII is a modular column bass system. Designed primarily to support the brand’s Q Series line source columns, it nonetheless can be used an an arrayable LFE system with other Alcon setups.

The QB363 mkII can be stacked or flown in multiples. With its use, the projection of the Q-series can be extended down to lower frequencies by enlarging the LFE array length through adding extra QB modules. The QB363 mkII can also function as a base for a slim profile stack system with the QRP40 point-source column.

The system’s 12” transducers feature a large, dual-3.5” voice-coil Neodymium motor, reportedly enabling a significantly-extended excursion. The tightly-spaced, direct-radiating Neodymium drivers breathe through large, symmetrically-positioned bass reflex vents—a move that is aid to increase overall output while reducing port-compression. The ports are part of the cabinet’s integral structure.

It is powered and controlled by the ALC amplified loudspeaker controller; the ALC offers QB363-specific drive processing with integrated factory presets for gain, phase, array-length and filtering matching with all Alcons pro-ribbon sound systems.

The QRP40 and QB363 will be presented at the InfoComm show, Booth 5587 and demo room W230C.