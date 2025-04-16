Work Pro PulseDrive Series DSP Amplifiers Debut

Valencia, Spain (April 16, 2025)—Work Pro Audio has introduced its new PulseDrive Series of DSP amplifiers. The line consists of four models variously offering from 300W–1000W per channel.

The series is largely intended for use with portable sound reinforcement systems, and accordingly was designed aiming to find a balance between efficiency and a reduced weight and size for the amplifiers. The four models in the series include the PulseDrive 602 (2 x 300W channels), 1002 (2 x 500W channels), 1204 (4 x 300W channels) and 2004 (4 x 500W channels).

All models have features in common, such as switch-mode power supplies for power conversion as well as advanced DSP that allows users to adjust and configure a variety of settings, including EQ, delay and compression, to adapt usage to best fit a given working environment.

Each amplifier can be controlled via an onboard OLED display or from a PC, with an encoder giving basic navigation of the DSP settings. Additionally, the amplifiers feature LAN connectivity for remote control and monitoring via PC software, making them an option for both live performances and permanent installations. The series runs on the UDP (user datagram protocol) platform for network control, while PulseDrive Control Editor software supports control across multiple devices.