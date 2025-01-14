LD Systems MALIA to Make US Debut at NAMM

LD Systems is presenting its MAILA system in the U.S. for the first time at this year’s NAMM Show

Anaheim, CA (January 14, 2025)—Adam Hall Group’s LD Systems is presenting its MAILA (Modular All-Round Intelligent Line Array) system on U.S. soil for the first time at this year’s NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.

According to LD Systems, MAILA is not just a single fixture but instead a scalable sound system designed around four basic elements—MAILA SAT satellite module, MAILA COL column module, MAILA SPA amplifier module and MAILA SUB subwoofer.

With these various elements, MAILA can provide scalable system configurations for a broad range of PA applications. In addition, MAILA is designed to be user-friendly, making use of a patented and German-developed wireless SmartLink+ connection, the MAILA Set-Up APP and the EasySplay mechanism. The mechanism allows users to adjust the tilt of each separate satellite almost continuously from 0° to 8°. Meanwhile, the free MAILA app (iPadOS) can be used to configure any MAILA system, including wireless system updates.

Gabriel Medrano, Gabriel Medrano, President/COO of Adam Hall North America, notes, “The US market has always been a trailblazer for groundbreaking events and productions—an environment made for MAILA. We are very pleased to be able to demonstrate the innovative features of the Modular All-Round Intelligent Line Array to our American customers and to show them new ways of sound amplification for small to medium-sized events.”

LD Systems will be presenting the line array system with a live drummer at NAMM. The MAILA Sound Demos will take place multiple times a day in room #17102 on ACC North Level 2.