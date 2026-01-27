Seen on the Scene: NAMM 2026, Part 3
The NAMM Show 2026 was a hit, bringing with it hot new products, cool new events and more. Here’s just a handful of notable things we spotted at the show.
NAMM’s trademark glowing blue sign greeted visitors outside the pro-audio halls.
Don’t pass up Parts One and Two!
Anaheim, CA (January 26, 2026)—The NAMM Show was a hit, bringing with it hot new products, cool new events and more. There was also an explosive amount of new equipment offerings announced this year, garnering crowds and high hopes as studios, audio companies and others planned their buying for the year. Here's just a handful of notable things we spotted at the show
NAMM Preview ebook, detailing hot products, insights from an exclusive interview with NAMM President/CEO John Mlynczak and more.
QSC unveiled its new CB10 compact battery-powered loudspeaker system, which went on to win a Mix Best of Show Award.
On-site Dante training classes were packed throughout the week.
Australian microphone company BeezNeez was on-hand showing its wares.
Some folks treated the convention more like a musical comic-con—to the delight of all.
Polyend introduced its new Endless guitar effect unit, which lets the user create customized effects by describing the desired sound to AI and then installing the results.
Former guitarist with Paul McCartney & Wings Laurence Juber thrilled the crowd with acoustic pyrotechnics.
CTM’s booth was busy throughout the show as visitors stopped by to learn more about the company’s in-ear monitoring systems.
There’s two rules of thumb for the NAMM Show: 1, it ain’t NAMM until Stevie Wonder walks by, and 2, you have to take a photo of the coolest rack on the floor, at the BAE booth.
You can’t go to NAMM without visiting the guitar section, admiring the creativity and ingenuity of today’s builders—and that’s just their exhibits. Cream Guitars regularly has an eye-popping and often clever booth; get a load of some of those soup names in this Warhol-esque display.
