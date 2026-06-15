Lectrosonics IFBT2.0 Base Station Now Shipping

Lectrosonics is now shipping its new IFB (Interruptible FoldBack) transmitter base station, the IFBT2.0.

New York, NY (June 15, 2026)—Lectrosonics is now shipping its new IFB (Interruptible FoldBack) transmitter base station, the IFBT2.0. Karl Winkler, EVP of Product Design & Distribution at Lectrosonics, notes, “Now that we have completed our initial production runs and received FCC, RCM, and CE certifications, our first rounds of customer orders have already shipped.”

Housed in a half-rack chassis, the IFBT2.0 features two independent transmitters with menu-selectable input connectivity, including analog line and mic level, Dante and AES digital, Clear-com, and RTS.

The inputs are compatible with “wet” signals, allowing use with connections where DC is present on the audio lines. USB-C and Ethernet connections facilitate use with Lectrosonics’ Wireless Designer software for system monitoring, frequency coordination and setup. The front-panel USB-C jack enables easy field installation of future firmware updates.

The IFBT2.0 supports three tuning ranges: A1 (470-537 MHz), B1 (537-614 MHz) and C1 (614-692 MHz). These versions match the IFBR1B and IFBR1C (IFBlue) receiver packs currently available from Lectrosonics, covering the available UHF TV frequencies for most regions.

The IFBT2.0 ships with rack-mounting hardware and can be racked with Lectrosonics M2T or DSQD units, or racked alone with the optional RMPRM2T-1 kit. The front panel features a color LCD for menu navigation and monitoring, and tactile buttons for ease of use and longevity.