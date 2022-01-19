Martin Audio Unveils WPS and SXC118 in White

Martin Audio's Wavefront Precision line array is now available in white as a made-to-order option, as is its cardioid subwoofer, SXC118.

United Kingdom (January 19, 2022)—Martin Audio’s Wavefront Precision optimized line array system, WPS, is now available in white as a made-to-order option, as is its cardioid subwoofer, SXC118.

Martin Audio originally announced WPS 8” line arrays in 2019—the fourth model in the award-winning Wavefront Precision series—and it has since proven popular enough that boxes in a different shade were requested and warranted.

As Dom Harter, managing director, explains, “With WPS, it was a ground up product development. We wanted to overcome the deficiencies and compromises of other 8” line arrays available on the market. That’s why we believe we have more drivers in WPS than anything else in its class, with spacing, waveguide and crossover point engineered to deliver in particular optimum HF performance with exemplary mid and high frequency pattern control, even at higher SPL. And our rental partners, FOH engineers and system integrators, have really taken WPS to their heart.”

The SXC118 is a cardioid subwoofer featuring an 18” driver in the front and a 14” driver in the rear, reportedly coupling together for increased output to the audience while maintaining control and reducing noise behind it.

Harter continues, “The success of WPS and its partner sub has naturally meant that for houses of worship and auditoria there was a growing demand for a white variant and so moving forward we are happy to make this available as a made-to-order option.”