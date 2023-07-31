MasterSounds Launches Limited Edition BLU Valve Mixers

MasterSounds is introducing limited editions of its bespoke BLU valve mixers, each with a matching FX BLU unit.

United Kingdom (July 31, 2023)—Boutique UK audio manufacturer MasterSounds has worked in partnership with Union Audio for 15 years to produce unique, handmade tube-based mixers and audio equipment. To mark that anniversary, the company is introducing limited editions of its bespoke BLU mixers, each with a matching FX unit.

Only 15 units of each edition have been made, powder-coated in matte blue and featuring gold 01-15 graphics and hand-numbered edition tags with no repress. Valve MK2 now includes added playability with a VariableQ high-pass filter per channel, a re-designed three-band EQ and RIAA Input stage, plus Innofader as standard. MK2 Valve BLU is available in both 2 and 4-channel options.

Designed by Union Audio’s founder Andy Rigby Jones and MasterSounds’ founder Ryan Shaw, each Valve MK2 unit is hand-crafted by Union Audio in Cornwall, England.

Additionally, they have produced a limited run of their MasterSounds SL turntables in blue to match, one pair of SL-1200MK2 and one pair SL-1210MK2. Each turntable has been hand-built and features an upgraded and rewired Rega RB-330 tonearm and AT cartridge, plus MasterSounds’ LinearPOWER supply and limited-edition screen-printed ‘15 Years Deep’ graphics.

The Four Valve MK2 and FX BLU will run £3,395, while the Two Valve MK2 and FX BLU will cost £2,595.