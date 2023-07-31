Your browser is out-of-date!

MasterSounds Launches Limited Edition BLU Valve Mixers

MasterSounds is introducing limited editions of its bespoke BLU valve mixers, each with a matching FX BLU unit.

By Mix Staff

MasterSounds Four Valve MK2 Mixer and FX BLU.
United Kingdom (July 31, 2023)—Boutique UK audio manufacturer MasterSounds has worked in partnership with Union Audio for 15 years to produce unique, handmade tube-based mixers and audio equipment. To mark that anniversary, the company is introducing limited editions of its bespoke BLU mixers, each with a matching FX unit.

Only 15 units of each edition have been made, powder-coated in matte blue and featuring gold 01-15 graphics and hand-numbered edition tags with no repress. Valve MK2 now includes added playability with a VariableQ high-pass filter per channel, a re-designed three-band EQ and RIAA Input stage, plus Innofader as standard. MK2 Valve BLU is available in both 2 and 4-channel options.

Designed by Union Audio’s founder Andy Rigby Jones and MasterSounds’ founder Ryan Shaw, each Valve MK2 unit is hand-crafted by Union Audio in Cornwall, England.

Additionally, they have produced a limited run of their MasterSounds SL turntables in blue to match, one pair of SL-1200MK2 and one pair SL-1210MK2. Each turntable has been hand-built and features an upgraded and rewired Rega RB-330 tonearm and AT cartridge, plus MasterSounds’ LinearPOWER supply and limited-edition screen-printed ‘15 Years Deep’ graphics.

The Four Valve MK2 and FX BLU will run £3,395, while the Two Valve MK2 and FX BLU will cost £2,595.

