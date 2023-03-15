Union Audio, MasterSounds Valve MK2 Mixers Debut

MasterSounds and Union Audio have unveiled the latest offerings from their collaboration on boutique mixers with the new MK2 version of their flagship Valve range.

Cornwall, UK (March 15, 2023)—MasterSounds and Union Audio have unveiled the latest offerings from their collaboration on boutique mixers with the new MK2 version of their flagship Valve range.

Valve MK2 retains the previous edition’s sound and simplicity, and now adds a VariableQ high pass filter per channel and a re-designed 3-band EQ. The new MK2 also comes fitted with an Innofader as standard and a revised RIAA preamplifier.

MK2 Valve is available in both 2 and 4-channel options, in MasterSounds classic black and silver finishes,priced at £1895 for the Radius Two Valve and £2695 for the Four Valve model (minus VAT for buyers outside the UK).

Designed by Union Audio’s founder/Product Designer Andy Rigby Jones and MasterSounds’ founder/director Ryan Shaw, each Valve MK2 unit is hand-crafted in small numbers by Union Audio in Cornwall, England. The mixer is intended for discerning DJs, from club and bar owners to home DJ. The newly revamped MK2s arrive five years since the two companies launched the original FourValve, and only a few months since Union Audio launched its first solo product, the Orbit.6, an analog rack-mounted mixer.

Purchase MasterSounds’ MK2 Valve series is shipping and is available exclusively via MasterSounds’ website.