Mixhalo Adds AI-Powered Translation Capabilities

Barcelona, Spain (February 2, 2024)—The L-Acoustics-distributed Mixhalo real-time audio streaming software has added Mixhalo Translate to its features, offering AI-generated foreign language interpretation and transcription to event audiences.

Attendees can now hear and see AI-generated foreign language interpretation and transcription through their own smartphones and headphones at an event, helping create an immersive and inclusive experience.

Mixhalo is integrated into the L-Acoustics L-ISA Processor II, providing high-fidelity on-device audio streaming in one integrated solution, enabled by the Mixhalo Control interface. Artists and teams such as Metallica, Sting, Pharrell, and the Seattle Kraken and FC Dallas have already used the technology.

“Mixhalo Translate will completely revolutionize the way event organizers procure and provide interpretation services—and the way that attendees consume content at live events,” averred Corey Laplante, COO of Mixhalo, “By delivering AI-generated content directly to a user’s own phone and headphones, we have built a modern solution for today’s live events.”

“We’re thrilled to have a select group of partners on board for the Mixhalo Translate beta and look forward to making the solution publicly available later this year. Beyond that, we’re excited to see the L-ISA platform utilized for binaural broadcast mixes at hybrid events alongside Mixhalo deployments,” said Asher Dowson, Director of Product Management at L-Acoustics.