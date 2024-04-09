Penteo v6 Expands ‘Reversioning’ Capabilities

Penteo Audio Plugins has released Penteo version 6, which adds 15 new creative workflow controls and presets.

London, UK (April 8, 2024)—Penteo Audio Plugins has released Penteo version 6, which adds 15 new creative workflow controls and presets, 14 advanced audio formats up to 64 channels, plus numerous user interface enhancements.

Penteo version 6 is designed to streamline the process of upmixing and downmixing between any audio format, including Dolby Atmos, Surround, Auro3D, DTSX, Sony 360RA, Ambisonics, binaural and Dolby Pro Logic.

New features include 10 new sound shaping modes plus five Universal Music Group presets, enhancing creative upmix/downmix workflow control. Penteo adds two-, three- and four-channel UHJ plus 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th order AmbiX Ambisonics for advanced multispatial automatic encoding/decoding. The latest release will directly convert any of 62 audio formats to high-quality binaural without the need for intermediate upmixing. Penteo version 6 supports Octophonic 8ch Cube, hybrid Sony 360RA 16.0 and Atmos 7.0.7, plus non-LFE 9.0.6 and 7.0.6 formats broadening the possibilities for advanced gaming/VR/XR audio creation.

With added support for LtRt, LCRS, LCRS + LFE, and 2.1 Stereo formats, Penteo version 6 accelerates reversioning of legacy formats to/from all current audio formats, the developer says. An improved interface with two-level input/output format drop-down menus, multi-link faders, peak indicators and numerous auto-defaults speed upmix/downmix workflows.

“The release of Penteo’s sixth major update in five years is a milestone in the evolution of our award-winning plug-ins that thousands of music, film, gaming/VR, TV streaming audio professionals rely on every day,” said Jeffrey Read, CEO of Penteo. “User feedback guided this massive release for the new level of creative controls that significantly streamline upmix/downmix workflows.”

Penteo supports AAX/VST3/AU running on Windows/MacOS for Pro Tools, Logic Pro, Reaper, Cubase, Nuendo, AbletonLive, Pyramix and Resolve DAWs.