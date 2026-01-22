Neumann Reissues Legendary Tube Mic at NAMM

Berlin, Germany (January 22, 2026)—Neumann has announced the M 50 V, a new reissue of the legendary tube microphone that shaped the sound of countless classical recordings and film scores.
The M 50, introduced in 1951, became a workhorse for orchestral recording and was instrumental in developing the Decca Tree technique, thanks to its unique polar pattern and transient response. The new M 50 V brings this technology into the modern era and includes what Neumann reports are subtle improvements intended to aid contemporary workflows.
Neumann preserved the original acoustical concept, including the small diaphragm omni capsule mounted in a 40 mm sphere, while introducing a titanium diaphragm for improved stability and longevity, aiming to retain the imaging and bass response of the original microphone.
The M 50 V combines the original circuit design with specially selected low-noise subminiature tube and an RF-proof connector to combat interference in today’s environments. The included NM V power supply automatically adapts to local mains voltage and supports both the new M 50 V and historical M 50 microphones.
Every M 50 V is handmade to order by Neumann’s service and quality control team. Production is deliberately limited to maintain standards, according to Neumann. Customers and distributors can place pre-orders now, and shipping will begin in Europe, North America and select APAC markets in February 2026.
In addition to the microphone, the M 50 V Set includes an NM V power supply with automatic voltage adaptation; iconic yoke mount with mechanical decoupling; RF-proof connectors and cable (33 ft / 10 meters); and a case handmade in Germany. Matching is included for orders of two or more M 50 V microphones.