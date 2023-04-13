Avid Launches MTRX II Interface at NAMM Show

Avid has launched the MTRX II audio interface and has introduced the new MTRX Thunderbolt 3 Module at the 2023 NAMM Show.

Anaheim, CA (April 13, 2023)—Avid has launched its new Pro Tools products, the MTRX II audio interface, and has introduced the new MTRX Thunderbolt 3 Module, at the 2023 NAMM Show.

MTRX II provides users with greater IO capacity, a larger routing matrix and more immersive monitoring capabilities. The addition of the new Thunderbolt 3 module brings the power of MTRX II and MTRX Studio interfaces to native audio applications, which can be used simultaneously with Pro Tools | HDX.

“We’re excited to introduce Pro Tools | MTRX II and the Thunderbolt 3 module to provide our user community with the very best tools that fully unleash the creative capacity of Pro Tools software in their music and audio post-production workflows,” said Rich Nevens, senior director, audio product management at Avid. “The Thunderbolt 3 Option Card is a pivotal development that opens multi-platform and native capabilities to our MTRX II and MTRX Studio users. MTRX II provides even greater flexibility and expandability than MTRX, further empowering users with more built-in IO, more mixing, and more monitoring capability.

Furthermore, he says, “The introduction of Matrix II will enable us to reduce the backlog in our audio-integrated solutions from the second quarter of 2022.”

The optional MTRX Thunderbolt 3 Module delivers 256 channels of native connectivity on both Mac and PC machines. It connects to any DAW, expanding workflows to seamlessly route audio between Core Audio DAWs via Thunderbolt 3 to Pro Tools over DigiLink.

With 256 integrated Dante channels, users can connect any MTRX II audio source to any Dante network. This delivers a more versatile bi-directional workflow that leverages an Ethernet infrastructure to route audio between rooms and devices.

Eight option card slots may be used in any combination with Avid’s IO cards, including DigiLink, 8-channel mic/line, 8-channel line, 2-channel line, 8-channel DA, Madi, AES, Dante 128 and SDI.

Integrated SPQ processing allows users to calibrate their monitor system and correct for acoustic anomalies in the room. SPQ provides up to 16 filters per monitor channel up to 128 channels with adjustable delay and filters.

With a summing mixer of 512 x 64, the unit handles monitoring needs from simple stereo mixes and cues to theatrical Atmos configurations.

The Thunderbolt 3 Option Card brings Native connectivity to both Mac and PC machines. Users can connect their workstation to their existing MTRX Studio or MTRX II to leverage DADMan with Pro Tools or any other application. For systems that already leverage a DigiLink connection, Thunderbolt 3 opens up new workflows. Users can route from Pro Tools | HDX to another DAW over the Thunderbolt connection, compose in one DAW and record to Pro Tools. Users can get up to 256 channels with the interface and up to 64 channels with MTRX Studio.