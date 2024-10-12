New Lawo Virtual Sound Card Available

Lawo’s new Virtual Sound Card (VSC) enables integration of Apple desktops and laptops into RAVENNA/AES67 AoIP networks.

Rastatt, Germany (October 11, 2024)—Lawo’s new Virtual Sound Card (VSC) enables integration of Apple desktops and laptops into RAVENNA/AES67 AoIP networks.

Lawo VSC supports advanced workflows in a variety of broadcast and studio environments. Running as a background service, it converts local audio into RAVENNA/AES67 streams, compliant with open AoIP standards. Whether for AoIP networks or studio applications, users can choose between a free and a licensed version of Lawo VSC with enhanced features.

The licensed VSC version offers support for up to 128 audio devices, 128 senders and receivers, and sampling rates up to 96 kHz. It also includes features like PTP synchronization for precise timing, multicast and unicast streaming, and adherence to SMPTE ST2110 and ST2022-7 standards for redundancy.

For streamlined control, Lawo VSC integrates with Lawo HOME, allowing the software to provide users with centralized management and more simple discovery of devices via mDNS and SAP.

The free version (for macOS 14 [Sonoma] and later) has been made available for download, offering basic functionality with one virtual audio device and two channels.