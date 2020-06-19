New Products – June 2020

Apple Updates Logic

Apple has unveiled a major update to Logic Pro X with a professional version of Live Loops, a completely redesigned sampling workflow, and new beat-making tools.

With Live Loops on the Mac, Logic users can now create music in new freeform and nonlinear ways. Loops, samples, and recordings can be organized into a new musical grid, where musicians can spontaneously perform and capture different arrangement ideas into the timeline. From there, tracks can be further refined using all of the professional production features in Logic.

Sampler represents the next generation of the EXS24 plug-in with an all-new design and expanded sound-shaping controls, while maintaining full backwards compatibility. Producers can use Sampler to create and edit multisampled instruments, using drag-and-drop workflows that automate complex production tasks.

Logic Pro X 10.5 also offers a collection of new creative tools designed to work together to make it fast and fluid to build original beats — an integral part of hip hop and electronic music production.

Logic Remote is a free companion app that allows users to pair an iPhone or iPad with their Mac to control and perform Logic features and instruments using Multi-Touch.

Logic Pro X 10.5 is available as a free update for all existing users, and is available on the Mac App Store for $199.99 (U.S.) for new customers. Logic Remote 1.4 is also available today as a free download on the App Store.

ADAM Audio T8V Studio Monitor

ADAM Audio has announced the T8V studio monitor, the latest addition to its T-Series line of professional studio monitors. The T8V features an 8-inch woofer paired with amplification. Its power and lower bass extension make it an ideal choice for project and home studios, clients who work in bass-heavy music genres, and those who work in non-electronic genres. The T8V offers a frequency response that reaches down 33 Hz and the ability to project an SPL of 118 dB per pair.

Its U-ART tweeter (Unique Accelerated Ribbon Tweeter) is mated to a waveguide with the same dispersion-control attributes as the HPS waveguide in the S Series. The Class D amplifiers for tweeter and woofer offer ample power for the 8-inch woofer, delivering 20 W and 70 W, respectively, and providing 118 dB max SPL per pair.

API 2500+ Stereo Bus Compressor

With well over 4000 original 2500 units in service today, API has announced the 2500+. While retaining all the functional and sonic characteristics of the original 2500, the 2500+ adds several additional design parameters that have been incorporated into the original unit. The enhanced feature set includes expanded threshold control of +20 dB to–-20 dB (from the original +10 dB to –20 dB) and a new ‘Blend/Mix’ function that offers both cross fader and parallel mix control of the compressed and uncompressed signals.

Genelec 1235A Smart Active Monitor

Genelec has unveiled the 1235A Smart Active Monitor, which fuses the sound and heritage of the 1035 main monitor with high-performance 96 kHz processing and the ability to adapt to any space through its tight integration with Genelec’s GLM calibration software.

With a short-term SPL of 130 dB and low-frequency extension down to 29 Hz, the 1235A delivers power, but its transparent uncolored performance ensures that the listener can still make accurate, reliable mix decisions even after long sessions, according to Genelec.

The 12.36 cubic foot (350-liter) enclosure of the 1235A matches exactly the dimensions of the 1035, and features dual high-performance 15-inch drivers, dual 5-inch midrange drivers and a low distortion 1-inch throat compression driver. The 1235A’s remote-mountable RAM XL electronics module contains power amplification, crossovers and processing, with Class D amplification delivering 2000 W, 800 W and 250 W for the LF, MF and HF drivers, respectively. Input connectivity is provided via both analog and AES/EBU digital formats—along with an AES/EBU digital output—and the updated design of the 1235 also delivers a flatter on-axis frequency response and improved noise performance than was possible with the original 1035.

Hit‘n’Mix Infinity Atomic Audio Editor

According to Hit‘n’Mix, its Infinity Atomic Audio Editor allows musicians and engineers to unlock audio like never before by working with the actual notes, harmonics and unpitched sounds—no difficult edits on waveforms or frequency spectrums. Infinity 4.5 now offers the ability to rip and export video and MIDI files, import original samples, auto-detect and set BPMs/tempo/scales/keys, and remove background and foreground noise, plus a whole host of other audio processing and workflow improvements

Wholegrain Digital Systems’ Updated DynPEQ Plugins With Native Support

Wholegrain Digital Systems LLC has released version 1.4.1 of its DynPEQ plugins. DynPEQ is a family of dynamic parametric equalization processors,. It’s a free upgrade for owners of versions 1.3 and 1.4, and is being introduced at a steep discount for new buyers.

Most notably, DynPEQ is now available in native-only AAX versions. “The native-only products will not employ the HDX DSP in Avid Pro Tools,” says Wholegrain founder Duane Wise, “so those who do not have an HDX card can now use DynPEQ plugins at a more competitive price.”

Version 1.4.1 also enhances the sidechain search feature introduced in version 1.4, fixes bugs, and adds support for the new 64-bit-only Gatekeeper introduced in macOS 10.14 Mojave.

Shure Aonic Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones and True Wireless Earphones

Shure’s first wireless headphones, AONIC 50, feature adjustable noise cancellation to help eliminate distractions for a truly immersive experience with the flip of a switch. Users who want to interact with the world around them can activate Environment Mode to hear immediate surroundings.

Up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge provides a week of use without needing to recharge. Fingertip controls provide quick access to answer calls, adjust volume, or pause music with a push of a button. AONIC 50 Wireless Headphones offer Bluetooth 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet. Featuring a dedicated, high-performance headphone amplifier, AONIC 50 supports popular audio codecs, including Qualcomm aptX, aptX HD, aptX Low Latency audio, Sony LDAC, AAC and SBC.

The AONIC 215 True Wireless Earphones offer eight hours of battery life with three additional full charges from the included hardcover case for a total of up to 32 hours of battery life on the go. Equipped with a premium headphone amplifier, AONIC 215 supports multiple codecs, including Qualcomm aptX, AAC, and SBC and offers Bluetooth 5 wireless technology for enhanced stability and a range of up to 30 feet. AONIC 215 features the same modular design that Shure Sound Isolating Earphones are known for. Listeners can quickly go from wired to wireless with the proper accessories.

PhantomFocus PFM ICE Cube-12 Subwoofer

Carl Tatz Design LLC has announced a new high-performance professional reference studio subwoofer as part of its line of PhantomFocus Precision Monitoring Instruments. Designed with the latest ICE Power amplifier technology developed by Bang & Olufsen (B&O) of Denmark, the PFM ICE Cube-12 subwoofer renders both power on demand and virtually no wasted energy, all while running cool.

It features a 12-inch long-throw, audiophile-grade paper-coned driver, a magnet motor structure, and a cast aluminum frame. Additionally, the ICE Cube-12 subwoofer employs a DSP solution for crossover and driver control, as well as maintaining a low distortion output by preventing signal overload. The cabinet is built with 3/4-inch medium density fiberboard (MDF) that has been internally laminated with a 1/8-inch aluminum substrate bracing mechanism for ultra-rigidity.