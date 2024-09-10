Nugen Audio Bundles NUtility Toolkit for DAWs

At IBC 2024, Nugen Audio is showcasing its new NUtility Toolkit, a bundle of its SigMod, AB Assist 2, Jotter and Aligner plug-ins.

Amsterdam, Holland (September 9, 2024)―At IBC 2024, Nugen Audio is showcasing its new NUtility Toolkit, a bundle that includes the developer’s SigMod, AB Assist 2, Jotter and Aligner plug-ins.

“Designed to enhance DAW functionality, speed up tedious admin tasks and ultimately save time, the NUtility Toolkit is a valuable solution for audio professionals of any level to focus on the art of crafting good sound,” according to a company statement.

Among the included tools, SigMod enables the user to create custom signal architecture to enhance the functionality of both the DAW and third-party plug-ins. The plug-in also offers easy access to functionality that is often either missing or difficult to access in certain DAWs, including but not limited to, a phase flip and a mid/side encoder and decoder.

AB Assist 2 receives and compares up to four audio sources: different takes, plug-in options, mix revisions or versions of a master, with support for all surround channel counts. The blind test function randomly labels the streams as W, X, Y and Z for a completely unbiased assessment of the audio options. Additionally, an auto-level match function allows the user to match short-term loudness (LUFS) of sources, while a mono-check feature compares mono fold-downs and the smooth tool creates fades between sources.

Also in the bundle is Aligner, an automatic phase and polarity alignment tool. With the automatic linking functionality, users can connect multiple instances of the plug-in to phase-correct all channels via one single user interface. The plug-in also includes manual phase adjustment for fine-tuning especially challenging audio.

Finally, Jotter provides sharing of timestamped notes and comments between the plug-in and the free standalone Jotter app. The latter allows clients and collaborators who may not own the plug-in (or do not use a DAW) to share their important feedback, and for audio engineers to view this feedback locked to the correct position on the project timeline.

NUGEN’s NUtility Toolkit is available in AAX, VST3, AU and AudioSuite formats in 64-bit for both Mac and Windows OS. Each plug-in can still be purchased individually, and current users of any of these tools can upgrade to the bundle at a reduced rate.