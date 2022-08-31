Orban Optimod 5950 to Bow at IBC

Pennsauken, NJ (August 31, 2022)—At IBC 2022, Orban will present the Optimod 5950, the first product in the company’s newest generation of audio processors.

The 5950 features a compact, single rack unit design and offers a variety of features, including Orban’s MX Peak Limiter technology. Equipped with a high-resolution touch display and the ability to be controlled remotely via any HTML5 web browser, Orban’s 5950 offers Optimod audio processing for FM and DAB+/HD Radio broadcasts.

With its analog, AES3, composite and digital MPX, and AES67/SMPTE-ST2110 inputs and outputs, the Optimod 5950 can also be integrated in a studio and transmitter environment. Additionally, optional µMPX enables a transmission of digital MPX signals over IP. The Optimod 5950 is equipped with Orban’s latest audio processing features, including the MX Peak Limiter to decrease distortion, a Subharmonic Synthesizer for bass and a Multipath Mitigator/Phase said to reduce multipath distortion without compromising stereo separation.

The unit’s onboard RDS/RBDS generator supports dynamic PS scrolling and IP access. Measurement tools onboard the unit including an oscilloscope and FFT for monitoring audio signals. Additionally, Ember+ and SNMP v2 protocols are supported for remote control and monitoring.