Avid to Preview New Post Tech at IBC2023

Burlington, MA (September 13, 2023)—Avid will preview new Pro Tools functionality for the audio post process at IBC2023, including enhancements to Dolby Atmos and iZotope workflows, tighter integration with Media Composer and new hardware products.

During IBC2023, Avid will showcase Pro Tools with an integrated Dolby Atmos Renderer, a workflow for immersive audio, to demonstrate how Pro Tools will eliminate complex configurations while mixing immersive sound. Users will be able to configure a mix for Dolby Atmos on both macOS- and Windows-based Pro Tools systems, and with the Dolby Atmos Renderer integration, Pro Tools sessions will retain all mix data, aiding compatibility across projects and collaboration.

Avid will also preview new development efforts to utilize Celemony ARA 2 technology to integrate iZotope’s RX Spectral Editor directly into Pro Tools. This will enable users to have a fluid workflow to repair and clean-up audio, without the need to hop in-and-out of applications. RX Spectral Editor visually displays unwanted audio imperfections and interference for restoration and clean-up.

Demonstrations will also show tighter integration of Avid Media Composer and Pro Tools. IBC2023 visitors will see how Pro Tools Track Markers aid the workflow between Avid’s video and audio editing software tools, so teams can have tighter collaboration notes. Track Markers added to a Media Composer Sequence with detailed, color-coded comments will now appear at Pro Tools track positions.

Integrated solutions demos at IBC2023 will feature the new Pro Tools | MTRX II audio interface, Pro Tools | Sync X master clock, Pro Tools | HDX DSP system, Avid S1 console and Avid Dock.

MTRX II now includes 256 channels of Dante and SPQ filters for room correction across a 64-channel Theatrical Dolby Atmos monitor environment. MTRX II and MTRX Studio now support Thunderbolt 3 connectivity from the optional Thunderbolt 3 card, which will be shipping soon. The Thunderbolt option card supports up to 256 channels on MTRX II or 64 channels with MTRX Studio and allows users to interface directly to host computers running native Pro Tools, other DAWs or audio processors, while simultaneously connected to Pro Tools HDX over Digilink.

Integration of MTRX II with Thunderbolt, in conjunction with Eucon-enabled S1 and Dock control surfaces, provides control of Pro Tools and other Audio Apps, while also providing Theatrical Atmos monitoring and Dante connectivity to other devices.