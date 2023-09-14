AoIP Transports Share Celebrations at IBC2023

RAVENNA will celebrate its 13th anniversary at IBC 2023, sharing the festivities with the AES67 Standard for High-Performance Audio over IP Interoperability.

Munich, Germany (September 14, 2023)—RAVENNA will celebrate its 13th anniversary at IBC 2023, sharing the festivities with the AES67 Standard for High-Performance Audio over IP Interoperability, which was first published at IBC2013 and is marking its 10th anniversary.

Inherently compatible with AES67, it became the world’s first fully AES67-compliant AoIP technology, according to R&D company ALC NetworX. Since then, all existing AoIP solutions, including Livewire, QLAN, Dante, Wheatnet and others, have adopted AES67 as an operational mode or profile, allowing some 2,000-plus products to interoperate.

AES67 also forms the basis for the suite of SMPTE ST 2110 standards for Transport of Professional Media over Managed IP Networks. ST 2110-30 describes the transport of linear PCM audio and builds directly on AES67. For ST2110-31 (Transport of AES3 Audio), SMPTE decided to adopt the existing RAVENNA AM821 definition, making RAVENNA a suitable technology both for building AES67-enabled products and systems and implementing SMPTE ST 2110 into devices.

Beyond the mandatory requirements defined in AES67 and ST 2110, RAVENNA offers a choice of formatting options, more flexibility for any size of applications and as well as superior performance options for the most demanding requirements of professional broadcast productions, ALC NetworX says in its press release.

AES67 has seen two revisions, the latest being published in 2018. The AES67 Task Group continues its work on maintaining AES67 and is looking to publish the third revision of AES67 towards the end of 2023.

The RAVENNA team will be demonstrating AES67 interoperability and showcasing a number of new AES67- and ST 2110-enabled products from various RAVENNA partners at IBC2023.