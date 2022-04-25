OWC Mercury Pro LTO-9 Debuts

Las Vegas, NV (April 25, 2022)—At the NAB Show, OWC has introduced its new Mercury Pro LTO-9, a tape backup and archiving solution for preserving sizable volumes of data for extended periods.

Intended to be easily integrated into a user’s system, the Mercury Pro LTO-9 can be accessed by familiar drag-and-drop operation, and is said to offer better economies of scale than disk-based storage.

Ruggedly small with a built-in handle, the unitcan go on-set or move among studio, department, or office computers for a shared data protection solution. The unit is configurable by adding up to a 16 TB SSD in the universal 2.5/3.5-inch drive expansion bay; it’s likewise expandable by utilizing the second Thunderbolt 3 port to add up to five additional Thunderbolt devices; alternately, users can employ a USB-C or DisplayPort device.

The unit can store up to 12 TB native and up to 30 TB1 compressed storage capacity per tape cartridge; it typically uses 12 TB per LTO-8 tape. Its built-in IBM-LTO-8 drive reads and writes LTO-8 and LTO-7 tapes, and supports AES 256-bit encryption for sensitive data. The unit also supports WORM cartridges, required by legal and regulatory record keeping, and offers transfer rates of up to 300MB/s native and up to 750MB/s1 compressed.