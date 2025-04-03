Unika PRO-STP Speaker Tester Debuts

A stand-alone Impedance Tester has been added to Unika’s PRO Series range of DIs, Splitters and ISOs.

Unika PRO-STP Speaker Tester.Waldlaubersheim, Germany (April 3, 2025)—It may look like a DI but Unika Pro has introduced the PRO-STP Speaker Tester with an onboard pink noise generator.

Inside the unit’s compact stand-alone enclosure, the pink noise generator is fitted with a rotary level control, a dedicated XLR output for sending Pink Noise to a mixer or powered speaker, and separate NL4 and NL8 sockets to test impedance and phase of passive speaker drivers directly.

The individual pins on the NL4 and NL8 connectors are accessed by a bank of four toggle switches; a momentary Impedance Test push-button sends a 5VDC signal to the selected NL4 or NL8 pins to illuminate green, yellow or red LEDs indicating impedance measurements in the ranges 4, 8 or 16 ohms. The 5VDC button can also be used to aid visual inspection of speaker cone polarity and identifying polarity errors.

The unit requires 4 x 1.5V AA batteries or a third-party 6V external PSU, which is not supplied.

Taiwanese manufacturer Unika was originally founded in 1985 as an OEM manufacturer, but created its own Asia-based brand in 2016, and in the EMEA through Mega Audio in 2018. As such, the PRO-STP Speaker Tester was originally designed as a custom-made unit for an Asian customer, but will now be available through Mega Audio in Waldlaubersheim, Germany.