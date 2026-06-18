Palmer Goes on a Spree with New DI

Neu-Anspach , Germany (June 18, 2026)—Designed to convert digital audio signals from laptops, smartphones and tablets into balanced analog signal is The Spree from Adam Hall Group’s Palmer brand.

Created for use on stage, in the studio and on the move, the Spree enables integration of USB-C playback devices into professional audio environments.

The Palmer Spree converts an audio signal from a USB-C device into two balanced XLR outputs and, using galvanic isolation, effectively suppresses ground loops and noise. It offers conversion with a resolution of up to 32 bit and 192 kHz for detailed audio reproduction.

The unit features a switchable mic/line output level, allowing it to be adapted to different mixing consoles, stage boxes or audio interfaces. A ground lift switch offers additional options for eliminating unwanted interference. The features are complemented by a 6.3 mm headphone output, which can be used for both direct monitoring and as an additional analogue output. LEDs for SIGNAL, SYNC and POWER provide a quick status overview at all times.

The DI box can be powered either directly via the connected USB-C device or via the supplied external mains adapter. When running on bus power alone, the spree draws its power from the connected laptop, smartphone or tablet, meaning it is ready for immediate use even in locations without an additional power supply. If, on the other hand, the external mains adapter is used, the integrated USB-C Power Pass-Through function allows the connected device to be charged simultaneously. In the studio, the Spree can also be used as a compact USB-C D/A interface.

The Palmer spree will be available soon at €269 (incl. VAT).