Pan Acoustics Expands Pan AMT Loudspeaker Series

Wolfenbüttel, Germany (February 8, 2022)—German loudspeaker manufacturer Pan Acoustics has expanded its Pan AMT loudspeaker series for use in installation and live/theater applications with the introduction of the P 12-AMT (“Air Motion Transformer”) slim line source loudspeaker and P SW-112 passive subwoofer.

Designed with an aim to provide balanced frequency and directional characteristics, the P 12-AMT slim line source loudspeaker fits a dozen 3.5-inch drivers and Mundorf‘s AMT tweeter into a 1.5-meter-tall enclosure. The P 12-AMT reportedly provides consistent sound reinforcement coverage for up to 20 meters.

The system is passively designed and can be operated without DSP equalization due to its crossover design. Intended for both music and speech applications, the speakers are also appropriate for meetings and conferences as well. The P 12-AMT slim line source loudspeaker can be used in conjunction with the new 12-inch passive subwoofer P SW-112, which rounds off the sound system in the low frequency range.

Founded in 2002, pro audio manufacturer Pan Acoustics has been developing and building installation-oriented sound systems and digital audio solutions for a wide range of applications and environments. All Pan Acoustics products are initiated, prototyped, developed further and finally mass-produced by the company at its manufacturing headquarters in Wolfenbüttel, Germany.