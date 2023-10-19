Tascam Sonicview Consoles Get V1.5 Firmware Update

Tascam has updated its Sonicview 16XP/24XP Digital Recording and Mixing Consoles with the release of its new V1.5 firmware.

Santa Fe Springs, CA (October 19, 2023)—Tascam has updated its Sonicview 16XP/24XP Digital Recording and Mixing Consoles with the release of its new V1.5 firmware which adds various new functionality improvements for studio work, relay programming and live programming.

Tascam Sonicview consoles include 64-In/64-Out Dante interfaces, a 32-bit/96 kHz multi-channel USB audio interface, built-in 32-track multi-track SD recording on the “XP” models in the US), Class 1 HDIA Premium mic preamplifiers, and I/O options. The mixers include a 96 kHz, 54-bit float FPGA mixing engine, continuous 96 kHz sampling, and 32-bit analog-to-digital converters.

Among the additions coming with the V1.5 firmware are a Monitor 2 section—facilitating both Monitor 1 and Monitor 2 for more flexibility. Additionally, a Monitor1 / 2 Direct Output signal to the Output Router—with a level control function—has also been added. The update also provides the capability for a Talkback input source to be selected from any Input Source. This Talkback signal can be output to one’s choice of Mix 1 – 22 buses, the Main L/R output, and can be added to the EXT 1 /2 direct output.

The V1.5 update adds dimmer functions for Talkback, Monitor1, Monitor 2 and the output bus, which is assigned as the talkback target. A Solo Direct Output function has been added, which can be assigned via an Output Router.

A new function for studio and broadcast applications is that a monitor speaker can now be automatically muted when an input microphone is sensed. As an example of how this function improves the mixing environment, imagine a small radio station: when the DJ mic is on, the monitor speaker is muted automatically. Other new functions are included as well.