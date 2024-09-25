PSI Audio Launches AVAA C214 in White

Switzerland (September 25, 2024)—PSI Audio has taken its AVAA C214 active bass trap and remade it in a white finish, so that it can be integrated into a wider variety of environments, allowing it to fit in visually and complement a room’s interior design.

Based around the company’s Active Velocity Acoustic Absorber technology, the bass trap can be used to eliminates room modes, making audio playback clearer, more transparent and more precise in the process. According to PSI Audio, the AVAA acts like a hole in a wall, eliminating room modes between 15 and 160 Hz without requiring calibration or tuning to specific frequencies. The company claims it is up to 45 times more efficient than traditional porous absorbers of the same size.

The aluminum housing of the C214 is cylinder-shaped and more compact than the company’s C20 model, making it easier to install in different places apart from room corners. Optional mounting brackets can allow the device to be placed in more situations as well. The C214 will be on hand when the company exhibits at the AES Show in New York City on October 8-10, 2024.

PSI Audio is a brand of the long-running Swiss company Relec SA, which manufactures high-quality systems for professional audio reproduction.