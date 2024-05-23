Audio-Technica Launches Livestream Audio Mixer

Stow, OH (May 23, 2024)—Over the last few years, Audio-Technica has steadily built out a range of products aimed at podcasters, content creators and livestreamers, and now has added the new AT-UMX3 livestreaming USB audio mixer to its ranks.
In many ways a bulked-up desktop audio interface, the mixer has a variety of features specifically intended for use in streaming and other applications. As an all-in-one unit, it sports a Neutrik XLR/6.3 mm (1/4-inch) combo microphone input, a Hi-Z input jack for direct connection of an electric guitar, and a stereo input for a keyboard, plus a headphone jack for monitoring. The mixer’s A/D converter provides resolution up to 24-bit/192 kHz,
For streamers, a major draw will be the AT-UMX3’s loopback function, allowing users to mix mic and instrument audio with sound from their computer into a single stream. When loopback is turned on, it is possible to play background music while streaming or to stream game sounds and voices at the same time.
Other features offered on the control panel include a microphone mute function to quickly silence the microphone, and a microphone monitor mute function to mute the mic audio only in the mix sent to connected headphones.
Compatible with Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS and Android OS, the AT-UMX3 mixer comes with a USB cable (USB Type-C/USB Type-A) and a USB conversion adapter (USB Type-A/USB Type-C).
The AT-UMX3 is available now at a MAP of $149.00.