QSC L Class Intelligent Active Loudspeakers Launched

Costa Mesa, CA (April 4, 2023)—Eying both regular portable use and high-end, networked AV and installations, QSC has launched L Class, a new line of intelligent, active loudspeakers. The new series debuts with three offerings—the LA108 (two-way, 8 inch) and LA112 (two-way, 12 inch) active line array loudspeakers, complemented by the LS118 (single 18 inch) active subwoofer.

All three models are outfitted with extensive DSP, an intuitive user interface and onboard Audinate Dante networking, as well as QSC Acoustic Linear Phase (ALP) design, allowing cohesive phase response when deployed with other QSC loudspeakers in a given environment.

The LA108 and LA112 feature the proprietary QSC LEAF (Length-Equalized Acoustic Flare) waveguide; single operator QSC RapidDeploy rigging system; and QSC AWARE (Automatic Wireless Array Recognition) system intelligence, which also provides one-button single box or full array intelligence and optimization.

Meanwhile, the LS118 active subwoofer’s on-board DSP optimizes and protects system performance while also offering possibilities such as the ability to array two units in a cardioid arrangement, maximizing low frequency output in front while minimizing unwanted energy around the sides and rear of the system. Deep mode provides additional low frequency extension and driver excursion processing.

Both line array loudspeakers can be deployed using dedicated array frames, ground-stacked (array frame combined with optional sub-stack adapter) or mounted in one of two pole cups using loudspeaker stands or poles of various lengths. The LS118 can be deployed in both horizontal and vertical orientations in a ground-stack configuration or using one of its two pole receptacles. All three models feature daisy-chain connections for analog and digital audio as well as AC power (PowerCON TRUE1) and have a global Six-Year Extended Warranty, with product registration.

The QSC SysNav (System Navigator) App for Windows and iPadOS allows users to design, configure, control, monitor and apply signal processing to individual loudspeakers, full arrays or groupings of both. Additionally, the AIM (Array Installation Modeling) prediction tool lets the user visualize array coverage by positioning virtual loudspeakers and arrays in a scaled, graphical model of a venue or installation space.