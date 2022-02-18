QSC AcousticDesign Direct Weather Landscape Loudspeakers Launched

Costa Mesa, CA (February 17, 2022)—QSC has debuted its new QSC AcousticDesign Direct Weather Landscape Loudspeakers, based around an elevated bollard enclosure design intended to make sound to travel above obstructions while providing an impact-resistant solution for customized outdoor installations.

The Direct Weather Landscape Series includes the AD-DWL.180 loudspeaker (180° directional coverage) and the AD-DWL.360 loudspeaker (360° directional coverage), while the companion AD-DWL.SUB subwoofer extends the low-frequency sound profile. All models feature tamper-resistant base support and a subtle green enclosure to match most landscaping aesthetics. The exteriors are also paintable to allow further customization.

All loudspeakers in the AD-DWL Series share the same footprint and provide a direct-to-concrete or in-earth base support for a secure permanent installation. In addition, the loudspeakers are built for outdoor environments with a polypropylene/fiberglass construction and stainless-steel hardware featuring an IP-55 (Ingress Protection) rating.

The AcousticDesign Series Direct Weather Series offers the same sonic characteristics as the rest of the AcousticDesign Series, making it possible for users to mix-and-match to best suit an application. Integrators can also use QSC Intrinsic Correction for the tuning process with built-in custom QSC loudspeaker voicings via the Q-SYS cloud-manageable audio, video, and control Platform or CXD Series amplifier platforms.