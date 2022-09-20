Rational Acoustics Sets Smaart V9 Launch with New Features, Editions

Woodstock, CT (September 20, 2022)—Rational Acoustics will release its long-awaited Smaart V9 acoustic test and measurement software on September 27, 2022—a release that will bring with it not only new features and a subscription licensing option, but also a move to gather its entire Smaart line under one release name.

Rational Acoustics president Jamie Anderson explains, “Instead of maintaining multiple separate products, each at different release versions like we’ve had with Smaart v8, Di v2 and SPL v1, there will now be only one version, available in several different editions.”

All editions will be based around the same V9 code, providing a uniform user experience across all four editions, so that the same commands, hotkeys and principles of use are the same across the product line.

The four editions of Smaart available with the release of v9 are:

Smaart Suite—A full-featured, flagship edition that includes all three measurement modes (Real-Time, Impulse Response, and SPL) with no functional limitations. Smaart Suite is analogous to the functionality currently found in Smaart v8 and is designed for professional users who require Smaart’s full feature set across all three measurement modes.

Smaart RT—Essentially the Real-Time Mode in a stand-alone format. It offers all core multi-engine FFT-based measurement capabilities, such as RTA, Spectrograph, Transfer Function and Live Impulse Response measurements. While it does include Live IR measurement and basic single-channel SPL monitoring capabilities, Smaart RT does not include Suite’s acoustic analysis focused Impulse Response Mode or the fully featured SPL monitoring tools of SPL Mode. RT is designed for users who simply require the complete advanced functionality of the Real-Time Mode.

Smaart LE—A streamlined version of the Real Time Mode with many Spectrum, Transfer Function and Live IR measurements pre-set and fixed – in effect, just like operating RT on its default measurement settings. It is the power of RT, without all the variables. Although it does not include many functions included in Suite and RT, it does allow for unlimited multi-engine, multi-input measurement configurations and contains the core, essential functionality for spectrum and frequency response measurements.

Smaart SPL—Smaart Suite’s SPL mode in a stand-alone format, providing all the multi-channel, remotely monitorable, SPL metering and logging features found in Smaart Suite, in a simplified.

With the update also comes a new annual subscription licensing format for the Suite, RT and LE editions of v9. Rational Acoustics will still offer its traditional Perpetual License model as well.

New v9 features include a multi-output signal generator, signal generator presents, a timer macro, measurement pause behavior and auto-set delay tracker functionality, as well as