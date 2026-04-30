Techivation Debuts Free Tilt EQ Plug-In

Techivation has a new entry in its long line of free plug-ins: The Tilt EQ, a linear phase tone shaping equalizer.

United Kingdom (April 30, 2026)—Techivation has a new entry in its long line of free plug-ins: The Tilt EQ, a linear phase tone shaping equalizer intended to alter your audio while compensating to avoid making it sound dull or thin in the process.

According to the company, while many EQs “discard the energy they cut, Tilt EQ’s Drive control captures that energy and re-injects it as harmonic saturation.” The result is a tone-shaping tool that lets users brighten, darken, or rebalance a sound without washing out the spectral content. Instead, drive intensity scales with the amount of energy the tilt curve removes.

Tilt EQ also offers an adjustable tilt range and slope for control over the position and steepness of the spectral shift; mid-side processing; stereo balance to pan the entire band effect; and a pair of variable-slope low and high cut filters. Automatic gain compensation keeps things consistent, and the Drive section runs at up to 8x oversampling.

So, in all, features include Band Gain; Band Drive; Band Range; Band LR|MS; Band Stereo Balance; filter controls; gain compensation; drive quality; a scalable user interface; undo/redo options; and more.

The Techivation Tilt EQ can be downloaded in VST, VST3, AU, and AAX formats for any compatible DAWs including Logic, Cubase, Ableton Live, Pro Tools, FL Studio, Studio One, etc., available for both Windows and macOS. Techivation plug-ins also support the Apple Silicon chips natively.