New Røde X Division Debuts with Product Launches

Røde has launched a new division, Røde X, with the debut of two new mics and a virtual mixer.

Sydney, Australia (October 26, 2022)—Since Røde started going after the content creator market in 2017 with the release of the original Rødecaster Pro, the Australian pro audio manufacturer has increasingly courted—and been welcomed by—the evolving online streaming and gaming communities. With content creator gear now a substantial part of the company’s offerings, it may have been inevitable that the company would announce, as it did today, that it has launched a Streaming & Gaming division, Røde X.

Røde X marks the first time the company has developed a sub-brand, but like the parent entity, the new brand is centered around audio solutions, as evidenced by its initial releases: the XDM-100 dynamic USB microphone, the XCM-50 condenser USB mic and Unify virtual mixer for streamers and gamers.

Central to the division’s launch is Unify, which provides routing and mixing up to four USB mics/audio devices and up to six virtual audio sources (including game, chat, music and browser applications) into one onscreen interface. With the software, users can create different, independent sub-mixes for different outputs, depending on their needs, so users can send alternate mixes to livestream, headphones and chat. Similar to some features of the recent Rødecaster Pro II, Unify offers audio processing on mic channels, various sound effects, multitrack recording, and more. Additionally, voice-changing effects are on the way, due later this year.

Hand-in-hand with that, the first Røde X products—the XDM-100 and XCM-50—are available today. The XDM-100 is a dynamic USB microphone sporting the company’s Revolution Preamp and 24-bit/48 kHz analog-digital conversion. The mic’s dynamic capsule is said to provide a tight cardioid polar pattern, and it comes with a pop shield and shock mount. Also on-board is a mic mute function, headphone output for standard zero-latency audio monitoring and volume control.

Meanwhile, the XCM-50 is a condenser USB mic with the same headphone output, level control and mute button, as well as an internal pop shield and capsule shock mount. The XCM-50 comes with a desktop tripod and features an integrated 360-degree swing mount for mic positioning.

Both mics feature DSP that can be unlocked using Unify, providing access to a compressor, noise gate, high-pass filter, and Aural Exciter and Big Bottom effects.

All the announced products are available, with the XCM-50 running US $149 and the XDM-100 going for US $249. UNIFY is available to download from rodex.com/unify. It is free with any Røde X mic or can be purchased on a subscription basis.