Røde Rolls Out RødeCaster Pro II in White

Sydney, Australia (June 26, 2024)—In the two years since Røde introduced its RødeCaster Pro II all-in-one studio aimed at pros, streamers, content creators, podcasters and more, it has released a firmware update and likewise built an ecosystem of mics and accessories to go with it. Now, recognizing that much of that gear may well appear on camera, the Aussie audio manufacturer is offering the RødeCaster Pro II in an alternate color—white—for those who want something other than big black boxes on screen with them.

The new alternate edition joins its smaller sibling, the RødeCaster Duo, and a number of other products in the Røde White Collection, which already includes the PodMic microphone, PSA1+ studio arm, NTH-100 headphones and the recently released Wireless ME Dual Set.

The RødeCaster Pro II—Røde’s flagship audio production console for creators—may have changed on the outside, but the interior and its features remain the same. The RødeCaster Pro II brings together various aspects of recording and broadcast consoles, and recording systems, within a simplified form factor that is designed to be accessible both conceptually and price-wise to users ranging from hobbyists to pros.

The unit uses Revolution Preamps designed specifically for the RødeCaster Pro II, reportedly offering an input noise rating of -131.5 dBV and 76 dB of gain. The unit also sports an on-board quad-core audio engine to provide more processing power. That in turn gets put to use behind Aphex audio processing for recording within the unit. The unit still offers on-board effects, including reverb, echo, robot, pitch shifting and more; they’re accessed by eight SMART pads, used for triggering sounds, voice effects, MIDI commands and mixer actions. The unit holds eight banks of eight pads, for 64 unique actions.

Those pads, like other parts of the RødeCaster Pro II, can be customized by users as needed. The unit provides nine individually assignable channels, on-board granular editing, the fully programmable SMART pads and more.

The RødeCaster Pro II, and all of Røde’s White Collection, is shipping now.