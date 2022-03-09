Roland JUNO-60 Chorus Plug-In Debuts

Everything old is new again as Roland brings its vintage early-80s chorus effect to the DAW age.

Los Angeles, CA (March 9, 2022) — Roland has unveiled the JUNO-60 Chorus, a new plug-in available through Roland Cloud. While the effect has been resurrected by other companies in the recent past (TC Electronic and Arturia come to mind), this edition marks the official digital emulation from Roland itself.

Originally released in 1982, the analog JUNO-60 stereo chorus could be heard all over synth-heavy new wave tracks of the era—for instance, on the main synth in Cyndi Lauper’s “Time After Time.” Back then, the lush stereo chorus in the JUNO-60 was specially tuned to enhance the synth’s single DCO, fat sub-oscillator, and character-laden VCF. Brought up to date with the JUNO-60 Chorus plug-in, music producers can now emulate that vibe once again in-the-box.

Like the original hardware, the software version has two push-button chorus modes, plus a third “secret” mode accessed by pressing both buttons at once. Each mode is modeled in detail, complete with variable analog noise “for the full retro experience,” says Roland. The vintage vibe is completed with graphics that recreate the synth’s panel and wood side panels.

The plug-in is available in VST3, AU, and AAX versions for Mac and Windows DAWs, and native Apple silicon support provides full compatibility with the latest Mac computers.

The Roland JUNO-60 Chorus is available with the Ultimate membership level of Roland Cloud or a $99 Lifetime Key purchase.