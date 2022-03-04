Solid State Logic X-Delay Plug-In Debuts

Solid State Logic has unveiled its latest plug-in, SSL X-Delay, inspired by hardware delay units from the 1980s.

Oxford, England (March 4, 2022)—Solid State Logic has unveiled its latest plug-in, SSL X-Delay, inspired by hardware delay units from the 1980s.

SSL X-Delay sports a simple user interface, perhaps reminiscent of Back to the Future. Producers and music creators can use up to 4 independently configurable delay taps, including independent level, ping-pong and panning controls.

The plug-in is augmented by global FX such as built-in modulation, SSL’s signature analogue saturation, and a reverb offering multiple diffusion effects and rooms from a single control. By tweaking its modulation, saturation, diffusion and de-essing settings, X-Delay is capable of providing a variety of different delay sounds. Users can also drive the feedback beyond 100% and use freeze and kill to build risers and drops.

The plug-in is available now in several formats, including VST2, VST3, AAX and AU at a cost of $199 or as part of the SSL Complete Bundle Subscription from $14.99 per month.