RTW TouchControl 5 Update Drops Licenses

Cologne, Germany (June 6, 2024)—RTW Audio’s TouchControl 5 offers metering as well as monitor control for audio pros in music production, post, mastering, broadcast and other areas. Now, with the introduction of its new V1.1 firmware update, the company is dropping its previous license-based system, allowing users more freedom and features.

Initially, TouchControl 5 inherited the software license concept from the TouchMonitor metering solutions, but RTW has now decided to terminate the license-based system for TouchControl 5, which in turn gives full access to all tools and features available for the platform. Updating to version 1.1 unlocks all that, and for new users, TouchControl 5 is now delivered with v1.1 and all features are unlocked from day one.

The v1.1 update also holds several improvements. In the monitoring section, the number of input sources and output destinations has increased from 2 to 4, and it is now possible has also been updated with the ability to now import and export calibration settings, which allows users to transfer them between presets. Finally, preset handling, metering, routing and the view editor have also been improved.

“I’m thrilled to announce our exit from the license-based approach, as it makes integrating TouchControl 5 in your production environment a much simpler buying experience,” says Thomas Valter, Director of Product Management and Marketing. “And in addition to that, it also comes much more powerful out of the box with all bells and whistles activated from the get-go at a very compelling price point.”

TouchControl 5 software v 1.1 is now available as a free download to all existing users, and new TouchControl 5 units ship with v 1.1 pre-installed.