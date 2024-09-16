Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

RTW Adds Dialog-Gated Measurements to TouchControl 5

RTW announced at IBC2024 that TouchControl 5 will include support for dialog-gated measurements, enabling compliance with dialog-based specs.

By Mix Staff

Thomas Valter, director of product management and marketing, RTW.
Thomas Valter, director of product management and marketing, RTW.

IBC, Amsterdam (September 16, 2024)—RTW announced at IBC2024 that TouchControl 5 will include support for dialog-gated measurements, enabling compliance with dialog-based specifications, which are aligned with Netflix delivery standards.

“We are very excited to add this crucial feature to TouchControl 5, which will be a key tool if you ever deliver content for streaming platforms—in particular Netflix. Also, we will have a demo version for visitors to explore at our IBC Booth (8.D75),” says Thomas Valter, director of product management and marketing, RTW.

RTW TouchControl 5 Update Drops Licenses

In addition to a dedicated Netflix loudness preset, TouchControl 5 users will get the ability to create custom loudness settings for other dialog-based targets.

TouchControl 5 is the first hardware metering device to feature dialog-gated loudness, and this functionality will be included with the TouchControl 5 software version 1.3, scheduled for release in October 2024.

Close