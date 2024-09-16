RTW Adds Dialog-Gated Measurements to TouchControl 5

RTW announced at IBC2024 that TouchControl 5 will include support for dialog-gated measurements, enabling compliance with dialog-based specs.

IBC, Amsterdam (September 16, 2024)—RTW announced at IBC2024 that TouchControl 5 will include support for dialog-gated measurements, enabling compliance with dialog-based specifications, which are aligned with Netflix delivery standards.

“We are very excited to add this crucial feature to TouchControl 5, which will be a key tool if you ever deliver content for streaming platforms—in particular Netflix. Also, we will have a demo version for visitors to explore at our IBC Booth (8.D75),” says Thomas Valter, director of product management and marketing, RTW.

In addition to a dedicated Netflix loudness preset, TouchControl 5 users will get the ability to create custom loudness settings for other dialog-based targets.

TouchControl 5 is the first hardware metering device to feature dialog-gated loudness, and this functionality will be included with the TouchControl 5 software version 1.3, scheduled for release in October 2024.