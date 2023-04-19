RTW Audio Adds New TouchControl 5 Licenses at NAB 2023

RTW has introduced Loudness & SPL and Bass Management & ImmersivePlus licenses for its TouchControl 5 monitor controller/audio meter.

Las Vegas, NV (April 19, 2023)—RTW Audio’s TouchControl 5—a dedicated hardware monitor controller and audio meter that provides visualization of audio and monitor control—has two new licenses: Loudness & SPL, and Bass Management & ImmersivePlus.

With the Loudness & SPL license, TouchControl 5 will expand the basic PPM instrument with both visual and numerical readings of precise loudness measurements in line with international guidelines, including EBU R128, ITU-R BS.1770-4/1771-1, ATSC A/85, ARIB, OP-59, AGCOM, CALM, LEQ(M), TASA and SAWA.

In addition, RTW’s LRA instrument that gives visual representation of Loudness Range is also included with the license.

Meanwhile, the Bass Management & ImmersivePlus license adds a complete Bass Management section to the Monitor Control side of TouchControl 5. It also unlocks support for immersive audio formats such as 7.1.4. On a practical level, this means that TouchControl 5 users will be able to use full-range speakers, as well as compact speakers, on the same system thanks to support for two LFE channels with selectable X-over frequencies.

The license supports immersive channel formats, including 5.1.2, 5.1.4, 7.1.2, 7.1.4, 9.1.2, 22.2 or even user-defined custom speaker configurations.

The new licenses will be available by the end of Q2.