Shure Ships ULX-D Wide Tuning Wireless System

Chicago, IL (September 3, 2025)—Following its debut at InfoComm in June, Shure’s new ULX-D Wide Tuning Wireless line is now officially shipping. The components include ULXD1 Bodypack Transmitters; ULXD2 Handheld Transmitters; ULXD4D Dual Channel Receivers; and ULXD4Q Quad Channel Receivers.

The components include transmitters and receivers with expanded frequency bands (up to 166 MHz wide, regionally dependent). The result is that users will be able to deploy the components in more locations across the country with fewer frequency bands to manage.

ULX-D Wide Tuning frequency range availability varies around the world based on regional regulatory requirements, so in the United States, that means up to 138 MHz, while in Europe and Latin America, they go up to 166 MHz. In other countries, range will vary based on individual regulatory requirements

The new wide tuning components are compatible with the scalable ANX4 Digital Wireless Receiver, which was also announced at InfoComm and is currently shipping. Also now available are the related ANX4 hardware and license, and Axient Digital PSM licenses.

Legacy ULX-D tuning band transmitters will work with wide-tuning receivers. Likewise, legacy ULX-D tuning band receivers will work with new wide-tuning transmitters as long as frequency ranges match.