Solid State Logic Debuts LMC+ Plug-in

Oxford, England (July 8, 2021)—Solid State Logic has introduced LMC+, a new plug-in based on the company’s 4000 series console’s compressor. Using the SSL Listen Mic Compressor as a jumping off point, the plug-in offers additional creative tools, and is the calling card for the company’s revamped eCommerce site.

The LMC was popular among producers and a catalyst for that explosive 80’s drum sound. Originally designed to prevent overloading the return feed from a studio communications mic, the LMC’s fixed attack and release curves were discovered to be useful for drums and other applications.

Modelled on the original SSL 4000E console’s compressor, the LMC+ plug-in offers fixed attack and release curves; an external sidechain; and high and low pass filters. To use the plug-in, users dial in the amount, optionally apply ‘Scoop’ phase to invert the wet signal or ‘Split’ to engage bandpass subtraction mode, and can additionally combine both to create different variations.

The plug-in also marks the first deployment by Solid State Logic’s new eCommerce site, which the company plans to use as a platform in coming months to launch various new plug-ins based on its heritage and modern processing tools. SSL will also use the site to provide ongoing software offers to both its registered software and hardware product owners. As part of the launch, SSL is offering its new LMC+ plug-in at just $29.99, regularly priced at $119.99.

SSL eCommerce site • https://bit.ly/SSLeStore

Solid State Logic • www.solidstatelogic.com