SSL to Debut High-End USB Interface at NAMM 2026

Anaheim, CA (January 21, 2026)—At NAMM 2026 this week, Solid State Logic is debuting its new UMD192—a portable, high channel-count USB audio interface for studio, live and broadcast applications that is also capable of bridging MADI and Dante.

The UMD192 offers integration across MADI, Dante and USB protocols, delivering 192 channels at both 96 and 48 kHz, or 128 channels at 192 kHz in Mac or Windows environments. The half-rack form factor unit supports bi-directional audio between two given formats—MADI, Dante or USB—with the third format receiving a split feed, enabling the bridging of multiple MADI-connected devices into a Dante network or for high-channel-count recording and playback via USB 3.0.

On the network side, UMD192 delivers interoperable Dante AoIP with AES67 and ST 2110 (with DDM) support and low Dante latency, reportedly reaching 0.25 ms. It provides clocking options from either MADI or Dante and supports sample rates from 44.1 to 192 kHz. Additionally, with its six MADI BNC pairs, the UMD192 can be configured in redundant mode, enabling three dual-redundant MADI connections to be provided for broadcast and live workflows.

​The UMD192 front panel provides real‑time feedback on signal flow, sample‑rate sync, power status, network connectivity and more. Its front panel controls are locked by default to protect predefined configurations, preventing accidental changes to settings.

The interface supports AC mains, Power-over-Ethernet (PoE) and USB, thus allowing a variety of deployment options and the ability to build redundancy into setups. Each power source can be used on its own or in combination for failover.

On Windows systems, the UMD192 requires the SSL ASIO driver, which is available as a free download from SSL’s Support portal.