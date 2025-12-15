Solid State Logic Debuts SpringVerb Plug-In

Solid State Logic’s new SpringVerb allows users to add a touch of twangy tank to their tracks.

Oxford, U.K. (December 15, 2025)—Solid State Logic has added to its Verb collection of plug-ins with the introduction of its new SpringVerb, allowing users to add a touch of twangy tank to their tracks.

SpringVerb is intended to provide the vibe of a classic spring reverb, modeled on a number of vintage spring tanks to convey the tone and texture you’ve heard on guitars, snares, vocals, keys and synths in classic recordings across rock, pop, electronic music, reggae/dub, and more. The plug-in offers three spring models: space-age echoes, classic rack-mount spring tank, and dub.

While real-world spring reverbs naturally emphasize the mid and high frequencies that can potentially overwhelm a mix, the plug-in is designed to give users precise control over that behavior, offering dedicated damping to tame problem areas before they build up, plus intelligent ducking. While traditional hardware tanks are limited by their physical design, SpringVerb takes advantage of its digital format to offer parameter control that unlocks sonic shaping that would be impossible on real-world units.

SpringVerb allows users to add or remove springs as desired; adjust characteristics such as time, tension, pre-delay, and stereo width; and add analog drive, ducking and frequency damping. Users can fade between single, double, and triple-springs, as the more springs, the denser and complex the reverb will become. Meanwhile, the Time knob controls decay length, with the Sync button allowing it to lock to tempo-based values when desired. The Freeze button stops new input and will create an infinite reverb tail until it is turned off.

Other controls include a pre-delay, which can impart a rhythmic slap back effect while locking to a host tempo; a Drive section that can add saturation to the input signal; and damping knobs which can remove certain frequency components.

SpringVerb can be accessed as part of Complete Access Bundle subscription ($19.99 per month) or purchased via the SSL eStore at an introductory price of $29.00.