SoliderSound Go-Denoise Audio Restoration App Debuts

SoliderSound’s new stand-alone, non-subscription audio restoration app is intended for cleaning up everything from vocals to podcasts.

New York, NY (July 21, 2026)—Hot on the heels of its Go-Splitter Pro app which debuted in May, SoliderSound has launched Go-Denoise, a stand-alone desktop audio restoration app intended for removing background noise and recording contamination from speech and singing vocals

Rather than reconstructing the voice from a simpliﬁed representation, Go-Denoise processes vocals directly in the complex frequency domain in an effort to preserve both magnitude and phase information. Using a single neural pass, the intention is to avoid multi-stage resynthesis chains that can compound artefacts.

Available as a stand-alone Mac and Windows app instead of a plug-in, Go-Denoise runs fully on-device, providing the privacy of offline processing; it employs a simple drag-and-drop workflow, and is notably not subscription-based.

SoliderSound suggests the app would be appropriate for use in cleaning up audio from home recordings, sung vocal cleanup, podcasts and voiceovers, archive restoration, location recordings, content creation and more.

Go-Denoise is now available at solidersound.com for an introductory price of 38.00 USD, rising to 78.00 USD after July 31, 2026. A free trial of Go-Denoise is available on the SoliderSound website, allowing users to process up to six audio ﬁles before purchasing.