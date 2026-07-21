SoliderSound Go-Denoise Audio Restoration App Debuts

New York, NY (July 21, 2026)—Hot on the heels of its Go-Splitter Pro app which debuted in May, SoliderSound has launched Go-Denoise, a stand-alone desktop audio restoration app intended for removing background noise and recording contamination from speech and singing vocals
Rather than reconstructing the voice from a simpliﬁed representation, Go-Denoise processes vocals directly in the complex frequency domain in an effort to preserve both magnitude and phase information. Using a single neural pass, the intention is to avoid multi-stage resynthesis chains that can compound artefacts.
Available as a stand-alone Mac and Windows app instead of a plug-in, Go-Denoise runs fully on-device, providing the privacy of offline processing; it employs a simple drag-and-drop workflow, and is notably not subscription-based.
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SoliderSound suggests the app would be appropriate for use in cleaning up audio from home recordings, sung vocal cleanup, podcasts and voiceovers, archive restoration, location recordings, content creation and more.
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Go-Denoise is now available at solidersound.com for an introductory price of 38.00 USD, rising to 78.00 USD after July 31, 2026. A free trial of Go-Denoise is available on the SoliderSound website, allowing users to process up to six audio ﬁles before purchasing.